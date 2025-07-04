AgNet News Hour Friday, 07-04-25

AgNet News Hour – July 4: A Salute to American Agriculture and Our Founding Roots

On this special Independence Day edition of the AgNet News Hour, Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and Josh McGill deliver a heartfelt, patriotic show that honors not just America’s 249th birthday—but also the agricultural roots that helped build it.

From the founding fathers to modern-day farmers, this episode reminds listeners how agriculture has always been at the heart of America’s freedom and prosperity. Did you know that 90% of Americans were involved in agriculture in 1776? Nick and Josh reflect on that transformation, emphasizing how fewer people grow food today—but the role of the American farmer is more critical than ever.

They also call out the disconnect between state leadership and modern agriculture, especially in California, where farmland continues to be threatened by energy policy and water restrictions. The hosts highlight the enduring wisdom of leaders like Thomas Jefferson, who once said, “Agriculture is our wisest pursuit.”

This episode also touches on wartime farming legacies, including World War II’s Victory Gardens and the Bracero program, which kept U.S. ag production strong during labor shortages. From history to fireworks, civic pride, and a powerful reminder to thank a farmer—this episode is both inspiring and timely.

Whether you’re at a barbecue or in the field, take time to celebrate freedom—and the folks who keep us fed.

