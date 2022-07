Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers farmers’ concern over high fuel prices, Independence Day cookout cost significantly higher than last year, and supply chain issues hampering necessary truck replacements. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor