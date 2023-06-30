AgNet News Hour: Friday, 06-30-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers keeping a close on eye almond markets with a smaller crop projected, water management, new EPA requirements to cost the specialty crops industry, and a conversation on pesticide regulations and the impacts they have on the future of the industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor