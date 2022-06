Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Biden’s Gas Tax Holiday proposal and why California’s gas is priced so high, early frost events create tough decisions for peach growers and water shortage takes a significant hit on California rice plantings. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor