AgNet News Hour, Friday, 06-21-24

The Propane Education and Research Council (PERC) invited host Sabrina Halvorson to its event in Napa County this week, where it presented Fisher Vineyards with the Energy for Everyone Hero Award. In today’s show, we talk with Rob Fisher about the award and other things like how wildfire affects his business, which is timely with the Point fire and Sites fire burning just miles away from his vineyards. We also talk with Mike Newland, Director of Agriculture Business Development for PERC, and PERC Director of Industry Communications, Patrick Hyland. Tune in for this and more of the day’s agriculture news.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.