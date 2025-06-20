AgNet News Hour Friday, 06-20-25

AgNet News Hour: USDA Launches Sterile Screwworm Fly Facility and Organic Acreage Faces Challenges

On today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and Josh McGill take a closer look at two critical issues for U.S. agriculture: the threat of screwworm infestations and the decline in organic acreage across California.

A major announcement from USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins leads the show. In response to growing screwworm activity near the U.S.-Mexico border, the USDA has broken ground on a new $8.5 million sterile fly production facility in Edinburg, Texas. This high-capacity facility, located at Moore Air Base, is designed to produce up to 300 million sterile flies per week—dramatically ramping up efforts to halt the pest’s spread into the United States. The screwworm, known for inflicting severe wounds on livestock, has cattle and horse producers on edge as it edges closer to the U.S.

The move has drawn praise from leading industry groups, including the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, for its aggressive and proactive approach to protecting domestic food supplies. Rollins also detailed a five-part USDA strategy that includes surveillance, public outreach, partnerships with border states, and emergency planning with local officials. As Nick and Josh emphasize, this is more than a biosecurity measure—it’s a critical investment in animal health and economic stability.

Later in the show, the hosts pivot to California’s organic sector. Despite the state’s regulatory goals to increase organic farmland, acreage is trending downward. From stricter standards and longer certification timelines to challenges in weed management and shorter shelf life, organic growers face mounting pressures. Josh and Nick explore whether organic’s popularity is driven more by marketing than by practical farming benefits, especially given the input costs and shelf-life concerns.

Listeners are also encouraged to shop locally, read labels, and cut through the noise around trendy food claims like “non-GMO” and “fat-free.” As always, AgNet News Hour aims to keep growers informed, empowered, and connected.

