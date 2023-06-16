AgNet News Hour: Friday, 06-16-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers questions for landowners to ask when considering solar development, reducing weed control intensity in hard economic times, concerns with DPRs pesticide notification program and the House Ag panel challenging Biden on trade with Taiwan. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor