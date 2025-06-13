AgNet News Hour Friday, 06-13-25

Today on AgNet News Hour: Pork Policy, Labor Pressure, Solar Land Fights, and Father’s Day in the Fields

As we roll into Father’s Day weekend, the AgNet News Hour brings you a Friday episode full of critical updates, meaningful insights, and a few laughs along the way. Hosted by Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and Josh McGill, today’s show is a must-listen for growers, ranchers, and anyone working to keep American agriculture thriving.

The headline segment centers around U.S. Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins’ testimony to the House Agriculture Committee. Her message is clear: the USDA is putting farmers first. She covers a lot of ground, from slashing red tape and expanding global trade to confronting Prop 12, managing labor issues, and sounding the alarm on misguided solar expansion onto prime ag land.

Rollins doesn’t mince words when it comes to the impact of California’s Prop 12 pork regulations, which she says have created unfair burdens for producers nationwide. She also addresses the urgent need for sensible immigration and farm labor policy — especially in light of recent ICE enforcement actions in ag communities. If you’re concerned about labor availability or the future of farm employment in California, you’ll want to hear what was said.

Another hot-button issue is the ongoing push to install solar panels on fertile farmland. Assembly Bill 1156 is in the crosshairs. Nick and Josh don’t hold back on what they see as an attack on California agriculture — one that undermines food production in favor of energy policy. It’s a passionate segment that speaks directly to the heart of the ag community.

Plus, veteran PCA Todd Burkdoll joins the show to talk crop protection, fungicide strategies for almonds, and how growers can manage this season’s volatile weather patterns.

This Father’s Day weekend, while you’re firing up the grill or heading out for some time with family, make time for today’s AgNet News Hour. It’s informative, entertaining, and speaks directly to the issues that matter most to our agricultural families.

