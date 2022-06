Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Biden considering lifting Chinese tariffs to help with inflation, insects now protected under the California Endangered Species Act, and the considerations of CCA’s when determining issues in vineyards. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

