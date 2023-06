Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers LandFlex opening up to more irrigation districts, grocery inflation cooling, and CDFA awarding funding to climate smart livestock research projects. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor