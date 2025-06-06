AgNet News Hour Friday, 06-06-25

Discover Innovative Agave Farming and More on Today’s AgNet News Hour

Today’s AgNet News Hour brings you the latest and most intriguing agricultural stories from across California and beyond. Hosted by Nick Papagni, “the AgMeter”, and producer Josh McGill, this episode promises to engage, inform, and inspire.

Kicking off the show, we spotlight a concerning national security development: the FBI’s recent arrest of two Chinese nationals accused of smuggling a hazardous fungus – a dangerous agroterrorism agent – into the U.S. This fungus poses a major threat to our critical wheat, barley, maize, and rice crops, and it underscores the need for ongoing vigilance in agricultural biosecurity.

Turning to local challenges, we revisit the persistent issue of raw sewage flowing from Tijuana into Southern California. It’s an environmental crisis impacting everything from farming and fishing to public health. We’re calling on California officials to find real solutions.

But today’s show also features an inspiring story of innovation that every grower should hear. Join us as we sit down with the ever-forward-thinking Stuart Woolf of Woolf Farming and Processing. He’s pioneering a bold idea: farming agave – a water-sipping crop that could transform the west side of Fresno County. In the face of persistent water challenges, Stuart shares how agave could offer a sustainable future, even creating a potential California agave spirit industry to rival Napa Valley’s wine scene.

Stuart dives deep into how he’s using agave as a water-wise alternative crop. Learn how he’s navigating everything from pest management (think agave weevils and gophers!) to innovative marketing strategies and establishing an industry-wide agave council. This isn’t just a business idea – it’s a vision for revitalizing California farmland while staying ahead of the game.

Tune in to this fascinating conversation and gain insights on water-smart farming, sustainable innovation, and the resilience of California agriculture. Head to agnetwest.com to listen to the full episode, see photos of agave in action, and learn how you can get involved. Let’s keep pushing for smarter, more sustainable farming – together.

