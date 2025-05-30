AgNet News Hour Friday, 05-30-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour hosts, Lorrie Boyer, Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter” and Josh McGill discuss the upcoming heatwave in California, with temperatures potentially reaching 103 degrees. The trio also explore President Trump’s authority to impose global tariffs, noting a recent ruling by a three-judge panel of the US Court of International Trade that Trump lacks such authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The ruling requires the removal of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, but does not affect tariffs on steel, aluminum, and imported automobiles. The Trump administration plans to appeal the decision. The panel expressed skepticism about the ruling’s long-term impact.

In this segment, Nick, Josh and Lorrie talk about the push by 365 agricultural groups for the Agricultural Labeling Uniformity Act to maintain federal control over pesticide labeling under the EPA. The bill, introduced in 2023 by Reps. Dusty Johnson and Jim Costa, aims to prevent states like California from imposing additional labeling requirements, citing the rigorous testing and strict standards of the EPA. The debate is linked to the recent MAHA report, which highlights environmental toxins, including chemicals used in agriculture. Concerns include the potential for state-specific regulations to disrupt the ag industry and the impact on crops like corn that rely on glyphosate

The AgNet News Hour hosts, in the final segment of today’s show, discuss the impact of tariffs on California’s ports, noting that vessel cancellations have surpassed those during COVID-19. The Port of Los Angeles reported 17 cancellations in May, up from 12 last year. The conversation also touches on the broader economic implications, including the $84.4 billion in taxes contributed by port activities in 2023. The discussion emphasizes the need for long-term perspective and the potential for diversifying trade partners beyond China. The segment concludes with a fun fact about California’s grape production, which is 4.9 million tons, valued at $5.6 billion.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…