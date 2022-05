Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers California’s 2020 cash farm receipts down but the state remains top in the nation, grapevine bloom being a critical time for tissue sampling and staying on top of labor rules as temperatures rise. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

