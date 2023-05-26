AgNet News Hour: Friday, 05-26-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers California paying an average of $20.95 to roughly 131,000 farm employees this year, how Proposition 12 could end a pork producers farm, lab-grown meat having a larger environmental impact than real beef and CARB advancing the Advanced Clean Fleets regulation despite the lack of infrastructure. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor