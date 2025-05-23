AgNet News Hour Friday, 05-23-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s Memorial Day edition of the Ag Net News Hour, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” begin with an overview on trade deal activity. There is an UK deal out there. The US is holding trade talks with Japan today.

USDA Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins recently announced a suite of new policies that are in their Small Farms Plan. She went into details of each of the programs and parts of the plan. She then mentioned their efforts to support rural mental health.

In this segment, Nick and Lorrie discuss the high suicide rate among farmers, comparing it to veterans, and emphasized the importance of mental health awareness in the agriculture industry. Brooke Rollins highlighted USDA’s efforts to support rural mental health, noting the innovative state-level initiatives. Statistics showed suicide rates in rural areas are 80% higher than urban areas, particularly affecting older adults. The conversation also touched on the challenges of accessing mental health services in rural areas, the impact of isolation, and the need for better support systems. The segment concluded with a reminder of the 988suicide hotline and the importance of addressing both physical and mental health issues in farming communities.

Nick and Lorrie continued the important discussion on mental health awareness in agriculture, highlighting the historical reluctance of farmers to seek medical help due to distance, cost, and cultural attitudes. Chronic pain and depression are linked, and volunteer peer counselors and school counselors are noted as resources. The segment also touches on the trust in American farmers, with a new survey showing high public confidence in pesticide use for affordable food. Additionally, California walnut growers produce 603,000 tons annually, valued at $1.04 billion, and are expected to have a bountiful year. The show concludes with a farm fact about walnuts.

