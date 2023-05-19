AgNet News Hour: Friday, 05-19-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a conversation on minimum wage increases, Truterra paying $9 million to carbon sequestering farmers, details on the seconds class of the Blueberry Leadership Program and the final installment of the Growing Matters campaign. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor