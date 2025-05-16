AgNet News Hour Friday, 05-16-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag-Net News Hour Hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” discuss ongoing trade negotiations, noting limited progress and the cyclical nature of trade deals. President Trump’s potential tariff reduction with India and optimistic outlook with China were highlighted. The U.S. closed its border to Mexican cattle due to the New World Screwworm, with a bill introduced to establish a facility in Texas to produce sterile flies for eradication. The disease, which causes significant damage to livestock, is a major concern, and efforts are underway to prevent its spread. The hosts emphasize the urgency of controlling the disease to protect the U.S. cattle industry and prevent its spread to pets.

In the second segment, Nick and Lorrie talk about the New World Screwworm issue, highlighting the closure of borders to Mexican imports and a bill in Texas to fund a facility for sterile flies. The strategy involves sterilized males mating with females once. The conversation shifts to California almond growers’ new advantage in securing conservation funding through a streamlined tool by the Almond Board of California. This tool helps translate on-farm practices into recognized conservation codes, simplifying the application process. The segment concluded with a teaser for a future discussion on long-term water security in California.

The University of California has released a study that they did highlighting the severe economic and environmental impacts of California’s water insecurity. Nick and Lorrie review the study that estimates an annual economic loss of $3.4 to $14.5 billion due to inadequate water management, potentially affecting 9 million households. By 2050, California’s water supply could shrink by 12-25%, equivalent to 9 million acre-feet. The report warns of 3 million acres of fallowed farmland and 67,000 lost jobs without state action. Key challenges include groundwater management, climate change, environmental flows, and Colorado River reductions. Solutions proposed include stormwater capture, desalination, and improved conveyance infrastructure.

