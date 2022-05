Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers AB 2570 possibly providing good news for farm employers, the variety development considerations with shifts in climate conditions and details on the Californians for Smart Pesticide Policy coalition. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

