AgNet News Hour Friday, 05-09-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag-Net News Hour Hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” discuss the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend-highlighting the disparity in how fathers are celebrated on Father’s Day in a fun conversation. The main topic shifted to tariffs and trade, focusing on the US-China negotiations in Geneva and the recent US-UK trade deal. The UK deal is seen as a positive step, with potential for more agreements. The conversation also touched on the impact of trade on agriculture, noting that agriculture is a small part of overall trade agreements. Additionally, the high cost of gas in California despite lower crude oil prices was attributed to high taxes and refinery losses. The segment concluded with a mention of sewage dumping from Tijuana into San Diego.

Nick and Lorrie then cover the impact of Mother’s Day on rural communities and the interconnectedness of agriculture and sports. They then shifted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) budget cuts, which include a $300 million reduction in fiscal year 2026 and a staff reduction to 1980s levels. Key changes include dissolving the Office of Research and Development and the Office of Science and Technology, and creating a new Office of Applied Science. Critics argue these changes may politicize research. Positively, the EPA plans to add 130 positions to review over 500 new chemicals and 12,000 pesticides, benefiting farmers.

In the last segment, Nick and Lorrie broke the EPA’s budget and staffing cuts, aiming to return staffing to 1980s levels, and their focus on cybersecurity, emergency responses, and water conservation. The conversation shifts to California’s leading farm bankruptcies, with 216 Chapter 12 filings nationwide in 2024, 17 from California. Key issues include high input costs, labor regulations, and natural disasters. The American Farm Bureau Federation highlighted labor costs as a significant factor. The segment concluded with a note on the importance of water for farmers and a fun fact: farming accounts for about 1% of the U.S. GDP.

