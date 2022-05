Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show includes keeping applicator’s safety in mind when applying pest and disease protection, Fresno County agricultural crime trends, and the possible flexibilities to driver shortages to ease port bottlenecks. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor