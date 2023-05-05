AgNet News Hour: Friday, 05-05-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers how a collective voice in ag can help find solutions to problems, why previously fallowed rice fields are possibly facing lower weed pressure, pest issues on dairies and the second installment of the Growing Matters campaign focusing on applicators being good stewards of the land. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor