AgNet News Hour Friday, 05-02-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag-Net News Hour Hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” discuss the recent US-Ukraine natural resources deal, highlighting the $50 billion aid without strings attached, expected to boost Ukraine’s economy and security. The deal includes lithium and other minerals, with proceeds split between US aid repayment and Ukraine’s redevelopment. The hosts also touch on trade negotiations with Japan and the EU, and the impact of tariffs on US companies like GM and Caterpillar. Additionally, they discuss Ford’s potential return to flex fuel vehicles, supported by corn organizations, and the challenges of electric vehicles, including battery technology and infrastructure.

In the second segment, Nick and Lorrie talk about California’s water situation, noting that two reservoirs, Shasta and Oroville, are at full capacity for the third consecutive year, despite only allocating 50% water to Central Valley farmers. California’s reservoirs are at 118% of normal capacity. However, only 30% of the state’s water supply comes from snowpack, which often goes to the ocean. The conversation also touch on the bird flu outbreak, with a new strain, D1.1, confirmed in Nevada cattle, raising concerns about wider spread and human health risks. Nick emphasized the importance of cooking meat properly to avoid infection.

The Ag-Net News Hour hosts then discuss the current state of the citrus market, noting a limited supply of Navel oranges pushing prices up, while Valencia oranges are abundant but smaller. Lemons are making a comeback, with prices depressed due to competition from imports. The California walnut market is strong, with three consecutive years of above-average rainfall benefiting growth. The show also highlights the versatility of walnuts in baking and the importance of good marketing strategies in the nut industry. With a little fun, they had an ag fact concluding the segment, stating a high-producing dairy cow yields 10.5 pounds of cheese daily.

