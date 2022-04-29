AgNet News Hour: Friday, 04-29-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the genesis of Stanislaus County Farm Bureau Foodies, food inflation is surpassing expectations with further increases likely on the way and why following label directions is the first part of protecting pollinators. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor