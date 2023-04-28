AgNet News Hour: Friday, 04-28-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the potential challenges with rushed rice planting, producers spending nearly half of a million dollars on automation, the slower development of red scale and the first installment of the Growing Matters campaign. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

