AgNet News Hour Friday, 04-25-25

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” started out the show by discussing the Clovis Rodeo, highlighting its significance and potential impact on local businesses. They also delved into trade tensions, noting China’s denial of softening tariffs and the Trump administration’s conflicting statements. The conversation shifted to geopolitical issues, including Ukraine’s resistance to ceding territory. Additionally, they explored cross-breeding dairy and beef cattle to improve efficiency and market value, citing USDA research and efforts at UC Davis. This innovative approach aims to address the constrained cattle market by creating hybrid cattle that combine the best traits of both breeds.

The discussion on Ag Net News Hour focused on cross-breeding beef and dairy cattle to enhance sustainability and profitability. The University of California, Davis, is conducting research to combine the best traits from both breeds. The U.S. beef industry relies on 30 million cows, aiming for one calf per year. Innovations like retrieving unfertilized eggs and sexed semen are being explored. The H-2A program, crucial for temporary agricultural workers, was also discussed. It involves complex processes, including labor certification and visa applications, to ensure a reliable workforce for growers.

The Ag Net News Hour discussed the H-2A program, emphasizing the need for legal immigration processes for agricultural workers. Nick highlighted three categories: those seeking legal work, long-term residents, and undocumented workers. Lorrie noted the program’s relevance across various agricultural sectors, including specialty crops, dairy, forestry and nurseries. They also discussed California’s third-largest avocado crop in a decade, with a 44% increase from the previous year. The Haas variety will dominate, making up 95% of the crop. The last segment also touched on the economic impact of avocado imports, particularly from Mexico, and the health benefits of avocados.

