Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers farm groups opposing NEPA changes, John Deere partnering with GUSS, learning the basics of IPMs and the stats on the record-breaking highs for avocado sales in 2021 fall and winter. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor