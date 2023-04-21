AgNet News Hour: Friday, 04-21-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the value of the Netherlands trade trip to California agriculture, seeding considerations when thinking about winter cover crops, California dog teams sniffing out ag pests, and the latest episode of Almond Matters. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

