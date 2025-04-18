AgNet News Hour Friday, 04-18-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” discussed the challenges faced by citrus growers, particularly the management of citrus thrips. Sandipa Gautam, a Cooperative Extension Area Citrus IPM Advisor, highlighted the importance of monitoring fields for thrips and other pests, such as red mites and California red scale. She noted that thrips thrive in drought-stressed environments and have developed resistance to some insecticides. Gautam emphasized the need for effective and safe pest management strategies, especially during the bloom season. The segment also touched on the broader impact of labor issues on farmers and the importance of agriculture in providing food and clothing.

The discussion on Ag Net News Hour focused on a federal judge’s ruling that the Trump administration cannot freeze funds allocated under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by the Biden administration. Judge Mary S. McElroy, appointed by Trump, ruled that agencies cannot unilaterally alter funding granted by Congress. The ruling affects departments like USDA, EPA, and HUD, and orders them to release frozen funds. The conversation debated the legality of Trump’s actions, with one speaker arguing for transparency and the other for adherence to legal processes. The impact on farmers and the farming industry was also discussed.

The Ag Net News Hour discussed California’s lawsuit against President Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on Mexico, China, and Canada. Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta argue that Trump lacks authority under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act to impose these tariffs, which they claim harm California’s economy. They discussed the history of Newsom’s financial mismanagement, citing a $961 million budget overrun for homeless programs and the failure of the high-speed train project. Pagani predicted Newsom’s lawsuit would fail, highlighting his lack of support and the vagueness of the 1977 law.

