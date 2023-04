Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the impacts of the Tulare flooding on the heard health of dairy cattle, the relationship between farmers and law enforcement and its impact of ag crime, and the latest agronomic minute. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor