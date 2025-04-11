AgNet News Hour Friday, 04-11-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” started out the show by discussing the significant impact of tariffs on agriculture, particularly the 10% blanket tariffs and the 90-day delay on reciprocal tariffs for countries willing to negotiate. China’s tariffs have risen to 125% on US imports. The US exports were valued at $176 billion last year, supporting over 1 million jobs. The trade deficit has increased to nearly $50 billion from $0 in four years. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins emphasized the need for fair trade deals and highlighted the President’s efforts to ensure farmers are treated fairly in international negotiations.

The discussion on Ag Net News Hour focused on Brooke Rollins’ speech on trade, highlighting the high tariffs on US products, such as a 700% tariff on rice. They reviewed the Trump administration’s efforts to support farmers and criticized other countries’ tariffs. They also discussed the Food Security and Farm Protection Act, which aims to combat California’s Proposition 12, a law setting minimum space requirements for animal raising. The bill, introduced by Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), aims to prevent states from interfering with interstate commerce. Additionally, research on bird flu led by California scientists was mentioned, emphasizing its impact on the state’s dairy industry.

The University of California Davis, in collaboration with international researchers, has created the first detailed map of gene regulation in chickens, which could help breed birds resistant to diseases like avian influenza. The study, published in Nature Genetics, analyzed over 100 chicken breeds and 28 tissues. This research is crucial amidst the ongoing bird flu outbreak, which has affected over a million birds and spread to dairy cows, particularly in California. The conversation also touched on the importance of supporting local agriculture, the upcoming citrus event in Florida, and the seasonal shifts in agricultural production, emphasizing the need to promote local growers and the resilience of the agricultural sector.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…