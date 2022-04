GGet the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. Today’s show features a “reasonably optimistic” outlook for California agriculture moving forward, information on pending EU health and environmental standards, and advocacy efforts of the hemp industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

