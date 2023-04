Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show highlights immigration reform requiring hard work at the grassroots level, silt and sediment from massive flooding sits in Tulare orchards, and the cotton industry’s top priorities for the next Farm Bill. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor