AgNet News Hour Friday, 04-04-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” started out the show by discussing the recent tariff announcements by the Trump administration, highlighting the complexities and reactions from various countries. Trump imposed a minimum 10% tariff on at least 60 countries, with specific rates including 34% on China, 24% on Japan, and 20% on the EU. Ford Motor Company is moving four factories back to the U.S., creating 25,000 jobs. The EU is considering a response to steel and aluminum tariffs. Senator Alex Padilla criticized Trump’s tariffs, claiming they will harm U.S. families, while Nick argued they support farmers. The conversation also touched on the impact on the dairy industry, particularly with Canada.

In the second segment of the Ag Net News Hour, Nick and Lorrie talk about the impact of severe weather in the Midwest and South, including tornadoes and flooding, and its potential effects on agriculture. The USDA announced new agricultural trade promotion programs for 2025, including the Market Access Program (MAP), Foreign Market Development Program (FMD), Technical Assistance for Specialty Crops Program (TASK), and Emerging Markets Program (EMP). These programs aim to open new markets and promote exports. Brooke Rollins will lead trade missions to Vietnam, Japan, India, Peru, Brazil, and the UK. Additionally, a study by Australian and South Korean researchers found a significant loss of soil moisture between 2020 and 2016, affecting global climate patterns and sea levels.

The USDA has designated April as Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month, emphasizing citizen-driven strategies to protect crops from diseases and invasive pests. The campaign highlights three key points: staying informed about local quarantines, inspecting and cleaning outdoor gear, and sourcing domestically. Additionally, the USDA encourages reporting any unusual pest activity. The discussion also touched on the importance of local hardware stores for agricultural advice and the impact of tariffs on markets. The segment concluded with a mention of Josh F.W. Cook’s appointment as EPA Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…