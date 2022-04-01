AgNet News Hour: Friday, 04-01-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show includes keeping interest rates in mind in relation to ag land values, comments from Representative LaMalfa on Biden’s budget, reactions to the voluntary flow agreement announcement and the composition of dairy waste shown to be seasonal. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor