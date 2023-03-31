AgNet News Hour: Friday, 03-31-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers flooded vineyards causing growers to take different approaches to applications the California walnut industry seeking state and federal assistance, and representative Harder advocates for nutria population control funding. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor