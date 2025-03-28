AgNet News Hour Friday, 03-28-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” discuss the Waters of the US (WOTUS) rule under the Clean Water Act with Mary-Thomas Hart, Chief Counsel of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). Thomas-Hart highlights that farmers and landowners have faced 14 iterations of WOTUS since 1972. Recent developments include EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin’s announcements on enforcement and a 30-day Request for Information. The Supreme Court’s 2023 decision declared the significant nexus test unconstitutional. NCBA aims to ensure EPA aligns with the Supreme Court’s intent. Thomas-Hart emphasizes the importance of public comments and collaboration with agencies like the US Army Corps of Engineers and USDA to avoid unintended harm to cattle producers.

The discussion on the Ag Net News Hour continued on the Waters of the US under the Clean Water Act, emphasizing the need for clear definitions to avoid federal jurisdiction over agricultural land. California’s water issues were highlighted, with concerns about water allocation and environmental policies favoring fish over human needs. The conversation also touched on the potential benefits and risks of genetically modified soybeans and corn, noting that 90% of soybeans and corn are genetically modified. The debate includes the impact of GMOs on human health and the role of the Food and Drug Administration in ensuring food safety.

In the last segment, Nick Papagni and Lorrie Boyer discussed the growing gray wolf population in California, which has led to cattle depredation, prompting a local emergency in one county. Between October and December 2024, wolves killed 19 cattle in rural counties. The issue mirrors that in Colorado, where wolves were reintroduced via a ballot measure. The conversation highlighted the challenges farmers face, including financial losses and the fear of reporting losses due to potential harassment from environmentalists. California has a $3 million compensation program for non-lethal deterrence measures.

