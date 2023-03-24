AgNet News Hour: Friday, 03-24-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers priorities for Farm Bill funding to help bolster ag research, the latest Almond Matters episode by Valent U.S.A., funding hopes for SJV water blueprint priorities and trends in California ag production based on the Census of Ag data. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor