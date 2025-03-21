AgNet News Hour Friday, 03-21-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni have a special guest, Kimberly Mercado Frausto, Vice President of the Woodlake FFA chapter, discussed her experiences at the National FFA Foundation’s Next Gen Conference in Florida. She highlighted her passion for agriculture, her involvement in raising livestock, and her career aspirations to become an agriculture teacher. Kimberly shared insights from the conference, which focused on industry tours and career exploration, emphasizing the importance of personal skills and core values. She noted the conference’s impact on her understanding of California’s diverse agriculture beyond its stereotypical image.

The Ag Net News Hour discussed the Trump administration’s $350 million investment in California’s water future, including an additional $134 million. The Sites Reservoir project near Maxwell, California, will store 1.5 million acre-feet of water, benefiting irrigation and wildlife. The project aims to address California’s 76 billion dollar deficit and improve water management. The show also highlighted the peak citrus season in North America, with high volumes but low prices. Citrus imports from Mexico and Morocco are significant.

Lorrie Boyer and Nick Pagani discuss McDonald’s $671,000 investment in the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR) for “SMART broiler” technology. This technology uses sensors to monitor chicken welfare in real-time, enhancing traditional methods. The system tracks bird health, behavior, and environmental conditions, potentially reducing labor costs and improving efficiency. McDonald’s emphasizes animal welfare in its sourcing, ensuring chickens are raised humanely. The conversation also touches on the broader implications of automation in agriculture and the challenges farmers face, including low-profit margins and regulatory burdens.

