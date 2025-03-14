AgNet News Hour Friday, 03-14-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni discuss the impact of heavy rainfall on Central Valley agriculture, emphasizing the need for fungicide treatment and the challenges farmers face in accessing fields. Betty Resnick, an economist from the American Farm Bureau Federation, highlighted the US export deficit, noting a projected $49 billion deficit in 2025, with soybean and corn exports showing stagnation. She also discussed the potential of biofuels, particularly ethanol, which saw a 36% increase in exports in 2024. The conversation also touched on the difficulty of switching crops and the importance of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable energy in California’s agricultural market.

In segment two, Nick and Lorrie talk about Trump administration’s changes to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), particularly the Waters of the US (WOTUS) rule. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a new rule to align with the Supreme Court’s Sackett decision, aiming to clarify jurisdiction over waterways and wetlands. The rule aims to reduce regulatory burden on farmers and property owners. The conversation also touched on the Trump administration’s plans to rescind vehicle fuel efficiency standards.

The show rounded out with a discussion of the potential deregulation of 31 environmental regulations, including climate-smart agriculture and electric vehicle mandates affecting California by 2031. A genetic mutation of bird flu was identified in four dairy cow herds in San Bernardino, California, raising concerns about mammal-to-mammal transmission and disease severity. Cooking meat to 165 degrees Fahrenheit inactivates viruses. The discussion also touched on the high cost of eggs and the recent decline in gas prices. Additionally, the show highlighted an upcoming Citrus Expo in Tampa, Florida, and the expansion of the citrus greening quarantine area in Orange County.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.