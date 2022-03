Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers gas prices and competing clean energy solutions, CDFA seeking dairy methane reduction projects, and application timing being even more important as fertilizer prices continue to rise. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor