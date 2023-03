Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers producers responding to the new H2A wage rule, researchers determining the average number of NOW application in almonds, and the busy legislation start to 2023. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor