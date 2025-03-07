AgNet News Hour Friday, 03-07-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson, Lorrie Boyer, and newcomer Nick Papagni discuss recent significant developments affecting the agricultural industry. They cover the challenges posed by California’s erratic weather on crop production, specifically almonds and raisins, and the rebranding of the Western Agricultural Processors Association to the Western Tree Nut Association.

Additionally, they delve into the reinstatement of nearly 5,700 USDA employees by the Merit Systems Protection Board due to disputed firings over restructuring and performance concerns.

The episode is marked by Sabrina’s departure as she transitions to a new role in a non-profit organization and passes the show’s hosting duties to Lorrie Boyer. The segment also includes reflections on farm broadcasting, highlighting the importance of providing accurate, in-depth agricultural news while staying connected to the realities faced by farmers.



Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.