AgNet News Hour Friday, 02-28-25

In this episode of AgNet News Hour, Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the recent legislation introduced by State Senator Shannon Grove aimed at creating a tax credit for agricultural employers to help cover the cost of providing overtime wages for farm workers. They clarify the nuances of overtime wages and its implications for both employers and employees. The discussion includes viewpoints from farm workers and the overall impact of overtime regulations on agricultural operations.

Additionally, they cover a new $75 million USDA initiative for wildfire mitigation in California and Oregon. This includes the creation of fuel breaks and the potential role of livestock grazing in reducing wildfire risks. The show underscores ongoing efforts and challenges in both farm labor and wildfire management.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.