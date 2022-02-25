AgNet News Hour: Friday, 02-25-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers using biofungicides to help manage resistance, the deadline to enroll for safety net programs is approaching, Makenzie Scott donating $50 million to the 4-H council and finding a potential solution to rising gas prices with renewables. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor