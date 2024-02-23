AgNet News Hour, Friday, 02-23-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. Today’s show includes the initial 2024 water supply allocations for Central Valley Project contractors and the CoBank report that details the impacts of shrinking supply of dairy heifers. Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.