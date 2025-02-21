AgNet News Hour Friday, 02-21-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, we hear from the new U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Brook Rollins, at her first address, given at her welcome reception. We also have reports from CattleCon 2025, and hear from an expert on AI in agriculture.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.