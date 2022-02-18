AgNet News Hour: Friday, 02-18-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Ag Order 4.0 inadvertently incentivizing the use of cover crops, using land leveling to improve irrigation efficiency on pastureland and new research shows subsidence continued in 2021 but slow pace than in previous droughts. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

