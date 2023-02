Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the driving force in using H2A, the Landflex program and the significance of the Farm Bill listening session with Speaker McCarthy. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor