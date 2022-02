Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers soil considerations when water availability is limited, a new coalition that seeks additional IR-4 funding to support specialty crops and why staffing at FSA offices is becoming problematic for producers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

