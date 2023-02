Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the nuts not included in the Produce Safety Rule, the Indo-Pacific region being a promising market for US ag products, and how Monterey County production delays are impacting some but not all producers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor